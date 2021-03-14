Snow totals for March 13-14, 2021 Colorado snowstorm

The snowstorm arrived in earnest Saturday evening in Colorado and after heavy snow throughout Sunday, the storm has moved out of the state, leaving feet of snow in many areas.

Snow is expected to continue through the day, with more than 8 inches forecast Sunday from Denver into the foothills and north, according to the National Weather Service, so these totals are bound to go up and will be updated. You can find more snow totals from CoCoRaHS here.

Here are the snow totals from the March 13-14, 2021, storm reported to the National Weather Service as of 4 p.m. Sunday:

1 W Aspen Springs – 36.3 inches

4 ENE Nederland – 36 inches

3 NNE Aspen Springs – 35.3 inches

3 WNW Aspen Park – 32.9 inches

1 N Aspen Springs – 31 inches

4.6 NE Ward - 28.6 inches

3 W Jamestown - 28.6 inches

3 ENE Buckhorn Mountain – 28.5 inches

2 SE Horsetooth Mountain – 28.5 inches

Denver International Airport – 27.1 inches

3.1 WSW Conifer – 27 inches

7 E Virginia Dale – 26 inches

3 E Cherry Creek Reservoir - 26 inches

1 NNW Genesee – 25.4 inches

4 WSW Wallstreet – 25 inches

4 NNW Mishawaka – 25 inches

1 NE Arvada – 24 inches

1 SSE St. Mary’s Gacier – 23.7 inches

4 SSE Pinecliffe – 23.1 inches

3 SSE Aurora – 23.1 inches

Woodland Park – 23 inches

1 NNE Estes Park – 22.3 inches

2 N Aspen Park – 22 inches

2 ESE Allenspark – 22 inches

5 SSE Glen Haven – 22 inches

8 NE Four Corners – 22 inches

4 SE Glen Haven – 21 inches

3 WNW Arvada – 20.5 inches

Georgetown – 20.2 inches

1 ENE Brighton – 20.1 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village – 20 inches

2 E Ken Caryl - 20 inches

3 N Bailey – 20 inches

1 NNE Evergreen – 19.7 inches

2 NW Loveland – 19.5 inches

1 ESE Nederland – 19.5 inches

1 W Bailey – 19.3 inches

2 W Loveland – 19 inches

2 ENE Estes Park – 19 inches

Wellington – 18.8 inches

2 SSE Blue Valley – 18.8 inches

1 W Firestone – 18.1 inches

3 SSW Boulder – 18.1 inches

2 SSE Laporte – 18 inches

2 WNW Loveland – 18 inches

3 NE Longmont – 18 inches

1 WNW Northglenn – 19 inches

2 E Broomfield – 18 inches

4 N Evergreen – 18 inches

1 W Woodland Park – 18 inches

11 W Rustic – 17.8 inches

2 NNW Roxborough Park – 17.7 inches

2 N Lone Tree - 17.5 inches

2 W Timnath – 17.4 inches

Broomfield – 17 inches

2 SSW Rocky Flats – 17 inches

1 SSW Fort Collins – 17 inches

2 W Erie – 16.5 inches

2 ENE Parker – 16.5 inches

4 ESE Denver – 16.5 inches

3 SW Windsor – 16 inches

Mead – 16 inches

Louisville – 16 inches

2 S Erie – 16 inches

Denver – 16 inches

2 N Black Forest – 16 inches

1 SE Frederick – 15.8 inches

1 ENE Ken Caryl – 15.5 inches

3 SSW Castle Pines – 15.3 inches

3 NE Kelim – 15 inches

Berthoud – 15 inches

1 SW Kittredge – 15 inches

2 W Denver – 15 inches

4 W Arvada – 15 inches

4 NNE Cherry Hills Village – 15 inches

1 WNW Ponderosa Park – 15 inches

2 NNE Monument – 15 inches

5 SSW Divide – 15 inches

1 W Rosita – 14.6 inches

4 N Florissant – 14.1 inches

2 NNW Marshall – 13.5 inches

2 E Sunshine – 13 inches

2 NNW Erie – 12 inches

4 NNE Falcon – 12 inches

4 S Air Force Academy – 11.5 inches

2 WSW Louisville – 11.2 inches

Ouray – 10.8 inches

1 NW Niwot – 10 inches

2 NNE Lakewood – 10 inches

3 SW Highlands Ranch – 9.5 inches

1 SSE Beulah – 9.3 inches

2 N Englewood – 9 inches

5 S Black Forest – 9 inches

4 S Bennett – 8.9 inches

1 NNW Pueblo – 5.7 inches

2 WNW Blende – 4 inches

8 NNW Pinon – 3 inches

1 N Avondale – 2.5 inches

2 NE Leadville - 1.4 inches

2 SW Montrose – 1.1 inches

