Snow shoveler buried in customers, Veteran's Day Parade plans for more projected snow

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the season's first big snowfall Wednesday, many Colorado Springs landscapers ditched their lawnmowers for snow shovels.

Just like Chuck Baugher, who runs Chuck's Bees Property Services. He shoveled driveways and sidewalks all day.

"I started getting calls around 9 a.m., that's when people get up and they start getting motivated, drinking their coffee and they look outside and they're like wow that's a lot," said Baugher.

Many calls he said were seniors and disabled people needing help. Baugher expects to be working back-to-back jobs through the weekend.

"I had about 15 calls today, I'm still getting calls for tomorrow," said Baugher.

With even more snowfall in our forecast, I wondered how the Veteran's Day Parade downtown would fare this Saturday.

The event co-chair, John O'Donnell said canceling because of snow is not an option.

"There's so many moving parts in this event, hundreds of them, it would be impossible to reschedule," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell took over the planning for the parade when the longtime organizers canceled it citing a lack of participation.

Now, with about 125 organizations participating in the event, O'Donnell is working with the city to ensure a clear parade route.

"I know the city streets department is taking a look at it as is the downtown partnership to making sure parking spots are available, sidewalks are clear and it's safe to come downtown," said O'Donnell.

Because of limited resources, it's not until we get at least six inches of snow that the city snowplows residential streets.

