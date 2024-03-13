Snow not expected to impact parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — This spring snowstorm is not getting in the way of plans for the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs.

John O'Donnell, Parade Committee Chairman, expects challenging weather when hosting an outdoor event like this in March.

"I would advise spring to winter clothing just in case. It should be about 40 to 42 degrees right at parade time at noon," said O'Donnell.

"I'd say for the race, we're probably at 37 or 38 degrees, but as a former runner, it's great running weather."

This is the 40th year for the parade. It starts at noon along Tejon Street downtown. 92 entries will be marching south from Saint Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue.

The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. with the Pedalin' Saint Pat's community bicycle ride. The St. Paddy's Day 5k race begins at 10:00 a.m., and the Leprechaun Fun Run for kids starts at 11:00.

O'Donnell and his wife Carol have organized the parade every year since the beginning. So, the committee selected the two of them to be Grand Marshalls.

Joining them in leading the parade will be Honorary Grand Marshall Randy Gradishar. The former Denver Broncos linebacker and future Hall of Fame Inductee will be accompanied by members of the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

News 5 is a proud sponsor of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Our crew will be on our peacock float. We hope to see you out there this weekend.

____

