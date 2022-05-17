Snow Friday night?! It certainly seems possible!

It may seem hard to believe... but SNOW is in the forecast for Friday night through Saturday morning!

KOAA Weather GFS and EURO snow forecast for Friday through Saturday

We're still several days out, but a dip in the jetstream will bring enough cold air and energy Friday night to change rain into snow, even at some of the lower elevations!

Snow could fall even down to Pueblo and Canon City's elevation, but actual snow accumulation will probably be limited to elevations of 6,700 feet or higher.

KOAA Weather

Here at KOAA, we have a few extra tools that give us an extended look at snow totals.

Above is the forecast snow using a model blend product. This blend looks at several long-term models and forecasts the most likely scenario based on what every model is saying.

It's still several days out, and most of this snow would want to melt not long after it falls, but this certainly seems possible given the conditions heading out way Friday night.

KOAA Weather

On top of rain and snow, freezing weather is likely Friday night and Saturday morning!

While this isn't cold enough to worry about sprinkler systems in most places, you'll want to cover sensitive flowers and vegetables.

KOAA Weather

While snow in May isn't exactly rare across southern Colorado, it's going to seem odd in places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo due to the lack of snow in April.

In Colorado Springs, we actually average right around a half an inch of snow in May, most of that being on the north half of town. Pueblo averages no snow accumulation, but it has snowed across the city in past years.

KOAA Weather Years with observed snow in Colorado Springs

Looking back at 12 years of data in Colorado Springs, there have been 5 years where we've recorded at least a tenth of an inch or more of snow accumulation at our airport climate sensor.

There were many more times our sensor received at least a trace of snow in that same period, and if the airport sees a trace, the north side of town likely saw more.