'Snorting kits' given out by a Pueblo syringe exchange program raising concern

PUEBLO — Access Point Pueblo, a syringe exchange program, has provided resources to those battling drug addiction since 2014. However, a recent 'snorting kit' given out by the program is raising concern due to its messaging.

The kit includes several straws, a plastic card, saline vials, and a sheet of paper giving instructions on how to safely snort drugs. The top of one side of the sheet reads "It is safe to snort drugs that can easily dissolve in water" while the other side reads "Keep your nose happy."

Maggie Bryan "Keep your nose happy": the instructions included in the snorting kit given out by Access Point Pueblo say to only use each straw once and to "use a thin layer of vaseline to keep your nose moisturized after snorting."

Maggie Bryan "Safer snorting": one side of the snorting kit instructions given out by Access Point Pueblo reads "it is safe to snort drugs that can easily dissolve in water."

Sarah Money, the health hub program manager with Access Point Pueblo, said the program is able to receive resources like snorting kits through state funding. She said the reason for the kit is to provide an alternative to injecting drugs, like fentanyl.

"It [snorting] decreases the risk of overdose when compared to injecting drugs. And so it's something that we really want to make sure that we're providing access to so folks are empowered to make the safest decision for themselves," she said.

Money said injecting drugs increases the risk of transmitting or receiving infections like HIV and Hepatitis C.

"The alternative would be less safe methods of using drugs that they're going to be using anyways," she said.

Pueblo County Commissioner Eppie Griego argues that the kits are promoting and normalizing drug use in the Pueblo community.

"I don't call that harm reduction. I call it harmful," he said. "It's not safe to snort at all. It's not safe to do drugs at all."

He said Access Point should not be able to receive state funding for its programs and should have more oversight of its services. He said the overall mission of the program's syringe exchange has led to more dirty needles scattered around the community.

"The premise is to regulate the industry through marked needles that can be traced back to the nonprofit," Griego said in a press release. "If the needles are found in public spaces, law enforcement and regulators can take action to hold these organizations accountable."

Money said she doesn't think it's possible to include markings on the syringes given out by Access Point. She said the organization receives the syringes from the state health department and marking them would compromise the sterility of the needle.

In 2022, Access Point Pueblo said it collected 56% of the syringes given out as part of the exchange program. The organization said it has conducted 15 cleanups around the community and picked up 336 syringes off the streets within the year.

Money said Access Point Pueblo is open to conversations about accountability measures it can improve on. She said the organization has invited several Pueblo City Council members to tour its building.

Griego said he plans to meet with Access Point Pueblo to discuss a solution other than handing out snorting kits to the community. He said he is trying to work with state legislators for more oversight of syringe exchange programs.

