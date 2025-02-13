SNL50: The Anniversary Special watch on KOAA-TV

COLORADO — This weekend marks the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live (SNL)!

SNL will be packing this weekend with a history of the show throughout the years.

On Friday, February 14:



At 6:00 p.m. SNL will be airing SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (exclusively streaming on Peacock)

At the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York, artists including Lady Gaga, The B-52s, Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), and the Backstreet Boys, will be performing. The full list of performing artists can be found here.

(exclusively streaming on Peacock)

On Saturday, February 15:

At 6:00 p.m. 50 years of SNL Music (repeat)

(repeat) At 9:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live - The Very First Episode

On Saturday, SNL will be airing its very first episode. It originally aired on October 11, 1975. Hosted by George Carlin, guests included Janis Ian, Billy Preston, and Andy Kaufman. To see the full history of the first episode, click here.



On Sunday, February 16:

At 5:00 p.m. SNL: The Red Carpet will be live

At 6:00 p.m. SNL50: The Anniversary Special

This special edition of SNL will have a run-time of three hours, and feature a long list of celebrity guests. According to SNL, most living members of the original cast will also make an appearance including; Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, and Chevy Chase. For a full list of confirmed guest appearances, click here.



All of this weekend's SNL shows will be available here on News5.





El Paso County Judge Blocks Marijuana Ballot Measure On Monday, an El Paso County Judge blocked the City of Colorado Springs City Council from referring a ballot measure to the April election concerning recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Judge delivers ruling on marijuana ballot issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.