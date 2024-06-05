Smoke visible in Teller County as prescribed burn underway in Jefferson County

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says smoke can be seen from a prescribed burn Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke will be visible in the area of Teller County due to a prescribed burn near Deckers in Douglas County. Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) June 5, 2024

The burn taking place in the Pikes Peak and San Isabel National Forest is underway in the South Platte Ranger District which spans across parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Teller Counties.

The area of focus is the Little Scraggy area located in Jefferson County.

Operations normal on the #GreenMountainRX. Ignition is continuing all fire lines are holding. Photo is a camera view shot from Top of the World area. #SouthPlatteRD pic.twitter.com/ekwN6QvXGu — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 5, 2024

According to the South Platte Ranger District a total of 536 acres are planned for the burn. At this time crews say lines are holding and the burn is going as expected.

Why do we do prescribed burns?

