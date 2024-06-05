Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Smoke visible in Teller County as prescribed burn underway in Jefferson County

Prescribed Burn
United States Forest Service
Prescribed Burn
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 05, 2024

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says smoke can be seen from a prescribed burn Wednesday afternoon.

The burn taking place in the Pikes Peak and San Isabel National Forest is underway in the South Platte Ranger District which spans across parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Teller Counties.

The area of focus is the Little Scraggy area located in Jefferson County.

According to the South Platte Ranger District a total of 536 acres are planned for the burn. At this time crews say lines are holding and the burn is going as expected.

Why do we do prescribed burns?

___



Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation

A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning.

Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App