Smoke visible in El Paso County from prescribed burn north of Rampart Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of you may have seen smoke from an area in Northern El Paso County. The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting prescribed burns in an area north of Rampart Reservoir.

The number of calls emergency personnel received prompted the Colorado Springs Fire Department to put a message out on their social media channels.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conduting pile burning operations today, February 3rd north of Rampart Reservoir. Smoke is visible from Colorado Springs! — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 3, 2025

