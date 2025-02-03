Watch Now
Smoke visible in El Paso County from prescribed burn north of Rampart Reservoir

Rampart Reservoir
Linda Michel
Fall colors at Rampart Reservoir
Rampart Reservoir
COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of you may have seen smoke from an area in Northern El Paso County. The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting prescribed burns in an area north of Rampart Reservoir.

The number of calls emergency personnel received prompted the Colorado Springs Fire Department to put a message out on their social media channels.

___

____

