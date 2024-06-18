Smoke visible along I-25 as two grass fires burn, CSFD responding

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the City of Colorado Springs the Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to multiple grass fires Tuesday afternoon.
One of the fires is located near the Woodmen Valley Church near I-25 and Woodmen Road.
According to the fire department, East Woodmen Road is closed at Rockrimmon Boulevard.
The fire department tells us no pre-evacuation notices are in place at this time. As of 1:00 p.m., the department said the fire near the Woodmen Valley Church is under control.
Another fire is located in the brush along I-25 near the Martin Luther King Bypass. Based on traffic cameras in the area, a plume of smoke can be seen along the interstate right next to traffic.
The #ColoradoSpringsFireDepartment is on scene of two working grass fires.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 18, 2024
290 E Woodmen
I-25 near the S Nevada exit
PIO responding to Woodmen Road fire
No cause has been given for either of the fires, as of this article's last update.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew at the Woodmen fire working to learn more.
