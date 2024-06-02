Watch Now
Smoke seen from fire burning near Manitou Reservoir Sunday afternoon, United States Forest Service responding

Sam Garrison
Images of a smoke plume from a fire burning on Pikes Peak Sunday, June 2nd.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 17:20:52-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The United States Forest Service (USFS) says a fire is burning on Pikes Peak that is sending up a plume of smoke that can be seen from across Colorado Springs.

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Fire half an acre in size as of last update
  • Burning near Manitou Reservoir, 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs
  • United States Forest Service responding with a helicopter for support
  • Initial reports say lightning caused the fire
  • Named the Manitou Fire

Viewers sent in images of a plume of smoke from, what is a fire burning in an area near the Manitou Reservoir according to the USFS. About 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs according to the agency.

According to the USFS, the fire is about half an acre in size as of this update and was caused by a lightning strike based on initial reports. The fire is being called the Manitou Fire at this time.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is aware of the situation but as of publishing this article, have not been called to assist with mutual aid.

No pre-evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

