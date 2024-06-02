Smoke seen from fire burning near Manitou Reservoir Sunday afternoon, United States Forest Service responding

EL PASO COUNTY — The United States Forest Service (USFS) says a fire is burning on Pikes Peak that is sending up a plume of smoke that can be seen from across Colorado Springs.
WHAT WE KNOW:
- Fire half an acre in size as of last update
- Burning near Manitou Reservoir, 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs
- United States Forest Service responding with a helicopter for support
- Initial reports say lightning caused the fire
- Named the Manitou Fire
Viewers sent in images of a plume of smoke from, what is a fire burning in an area near the Manitou Reservoir according to the USFS. About 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs according to the agency.
According to the USFS, the fire is about half an acre in size as of this update and was caused by a lightning strike based on initial reports. The fire is being called the Manitou Fire at this time.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is aware of the situation but as of publishing this article, have not been called to assist with mutual aid.
⚠️HEADS UP⚠️— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 2, 2024
The CSFD is aware of smoke visible from a fire burning on US Forest Service land. Our partners at USFS are on scene. The CSFD is NOT responding at this time.
📸:CSFD pic.twitter.com/v7CNbAUh9v
No pre-evacuation orders have been issued.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
___
___
Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights
The plaintiffs sued the county's building inspector, land use director, and former code enforcement officer claiming they violated their 4th Amendment protection against unlawful searches.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.