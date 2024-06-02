Smoke seen from fire burning near Manitou Reservoir Sunday afternoon, United States Forest Service responding

EL PASO COUNTY — The United States Forest Service (USFS) says a fire is burning on Pikes Peak that is sending up a plume of smoke that can be seen from across Colorado Springs.

WHAT WE KNOW:



Fire half an acre in size as of last update

Burning near Manitou Reservoir, 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs

United States Forest Service responding with a helicopter for support

Initial reports say lightning caused the fire

Named the Manitou Fire

Viewers sent in images of a plume of smoke from, what is a fire burning in an area near the Manitou Reservoir according to the USFS. About 4.5 miles northwest of Manitou Springs according to the agency.

According to the USFS, the fire is about half an acre in size as of this update and was caused by a lightning strike based on initial reports. The fire is being called the Manitou Fire at this time.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is aware of the situation but as of publishing this article, have not been called to assist with mutual aid.

⚠️HEADS UP⚠️



The CSFD is aware of smoke visible from a fire burning on US Forest Service land. Our partners at USFS are on scene. The CSFD is NOT responding at this time.



📸:CSFD pic.twitter.com/v7CNbAUh9v — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 2, 2024

No pre-evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

