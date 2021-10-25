Smoke in Teller County coming from prescribed burns

TELLER COUNTY — On Monday, residents in Teller County got a notification that they may be able to see smoke in their area due to prescribed burn fires near Lake George.

The prescribed burns near Lake George are part of an ongoing project in the South Park Ranger District. The burns started in mid-October and will continue through December if weather permits. There are three project areas, they are the Wilson, O'Brien, and Beaver project areas, which are located in Park County.

Below you can find a map of the burn project areas.

U.S. Forest Service US Forest Service - South Park Ranger District Prescribed Burns Planned for Fall 2021





The Wilson project area is located about one-half mile south of Lake George, and near the entrance to Eleven Mile Canyon.

The Beaver project area is about 200 acres, and is located approximately nine miles southwest of Lake George. The O'Brien project is approximately 200 acres and is located about three miles southwest of Lake George and southeast of County Road 92.

The U.S. Forest Service says visitors can also expect occasional closures in these areas during operations.

“The use of prescribed fire helps to increase the overall health of the forest and protect communities from wildfire,” said South Park District Ranger Josh Voorhis. “By managing the landscape using low to moderate intensity fire, carefully managed by fire and fuel specialists, we promote more resilient landscapes.”

Crews will only ignite the burns when the weather and fuel conditions are adequate. The U.S. Forest Service says that smoke from these prescribed burns can often be seen for miles, but that the smoke is minimal when compared to wildfires.

To stay up to date on information about the prescribed burns click here, or follow the U.S. Forest Service Pikes Peak account on Twitter.

