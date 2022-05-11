Smoke from New Mexico fires now impacting residents in southern Colorado

TRINIDAD, CO — Fires from New Mexico are now impacting southern Colorado.

News5 went to Trinidad today to see how the heavy smoke is affecting residents.

The city itself is covered by a blanket of haze due to the wildfires.

The Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires have charred nearly 237,000 acres in New Mexico.

A resident in Trinidad says the smoke has been impacting her breathing.

"Honestly pretty horrible yeah my allergies are really bad and the smoke is getting into our lungs and our eyes. It has been horrible."

Crews are battling the flames, but so far they are only 33% contained.

High temperatures, high winds and low humidity are fueling the fire.

Both fires, along with the Cerro Pelado fire, will continue to blow smoke into Colorado overnight.

Trinidad and Aguilar on I-25 southbound will see the heaviest smoke, along with mountain towns west of I-25 in the area. Smoke will stay thick through eastern Pueblo County and farther east through Crowley and Otero counties.

The National Weather Service has also issued Air Quality Alerts for Huerfano County and Otero County.

