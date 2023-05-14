Watch Now
Smoke detectors help save a family from a house fire in Falcon

Officials say working smoke detectors alerted the family and helped them evacuate safely
Falcon Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators say working smoke detectors helped the family impacted get out safely.
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 14, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Early Sunday morning the Falcon Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Crystal Downs Road in Falcon.

20 firefighters from both Black Forrest and Cimarron Hills Fire Department in collaboration with Falcon Fire were able to put the fire out.

None of the residents of the home were injured and evacuated safely. Officials are attributing this to working smoke detectors alerting the family.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and if the family will be displaced.

