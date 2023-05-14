Smoke detectors help save a family from a house fire in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Early Sunday morning the Falcon Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Crystal Downs Road in Falcon.

20 firefighters from both Black Forrest and Cimarron Hills Fire Department in collaboration with Falcon Fire were able to put the fire out.

NEW VIDEO: This is video I got from the house fire scene in Falcon on Crystal Downs Road. Falcon Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire right now. Investigators tell me working smoke detectors helped the family impacted get out safely. pic.twitter.com/4dj3Wir9gA — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) May 14, 2023

None of the residents of the home were injured and evacuated safely. Officials are attributing this to working smoke detectors alerting the family.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and if the family will be displaced.

____

