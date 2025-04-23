Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Smoke Alert: Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station conducting fire training

Starting today, residents may notice smoke coming from Cheyenne Mountain, but there's no cause for alarm—it's part of a scheduled fire training drill by the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department. The drills will take place from 9 AM to noon over the next week, and officials ask the public to refrain from calling 911 if they see smoke.
Cheyenne Mountain
Posted

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SPACE FORCE STATION — We have a heads up that starting Wednesday, you might see some smoke coming from Cheyenne Mountain, but it's all just a drill done by the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department.

The work will last for the next week from 9 a.m. to noon at the base fire training center near the Space Force Station.

If you see smoke from this drill, you are asked not to call 911.

Watch: Why do we do prescribed burns?

___

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community