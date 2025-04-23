Smoke Alert: Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station conducting fire training

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SPACE FORCE STATION — We have a heads up that starting Wednesday, you might see some smoke coming from Cheyenne Mountain, but it's all just a drill done by the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department.

The work will last for the next week from 9 a.m. to noon at the base fire training center near the Space Force Station.

If you see smoke from this drill, you are asked not to call 911.

Watch: Why do we do prescribed burns?

___

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.