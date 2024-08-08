Smash-and-Grab Targets Local Gun Shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two gun shops in Colorado Springs are the latest targets of smash-and-grab burglaries. They were hit early this morning, one at Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard, the other at Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

Springs police tell us the same car was used in both crimes, and they are looking for more than one burglar. Also, guns were stolen from one shop but not the other.

News5's Piper Vaughn gave voice to gun store owners who are sharing their concerns and what they are doing to protect their businesses.

Douglas Swords is the store manager of DCF Gun Club, one of the stores hit last night.

“The entire front doors were taken out, but we have roll-down steel doors on every accessible opening, so they weren’t able to get any further than that,” he said.

Despite his shop not being robbed of anything, he still worries this even happened.

“We’re concerned about our community’s safety and firearms getting on the street that will be used for harm," he said.

To hear more from other local gun store owners, watch the video above.

