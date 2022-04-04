Small plane crash in Peyton leaves three people hospitalized

PEYTON, CO — Three people were transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed near a runway at the Meadow Lake Airport.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on April 3 when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received reports of the crash.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a small plane with heavy damage resting in a field adjacent to a runway.

It was later discovered the plane also collided with a hangar as it crashed.

Two adults and a child were on board and members of the Falcon Fire Department extricated two of the passengers and they were all taken to a local hospital.

One passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the status of the other two is unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident and will handle an investigation into the crash.

_____

