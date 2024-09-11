Small plane crash at Meridian Golf Club in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Two people 'walked away' with minor injuries Wednesday morning after a small plane crashed onto the Meridian Golf Club south of C-470 in unincorporated Douglas County.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said crews responded to the scene where the aircraft — a single-engine Cessna 172 — flipped upside down on the golf course near the 7th hole.

The two people on the plane were able to leave the aircraft before being evaluated by medics on the scene, said SMFR.

Meridian Golf Club is south of Centennial Airport

SMFR

According to the photos shared by SMFR, the plane appeared to be part of the ATP Flight Academy, a nationwide flight school that has campuses across the country.

According to information received by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the plane had just departed from Centennial Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up