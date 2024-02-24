Small, nonthreatening balloon intercepted over Utah by NORAD

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States has been intercepted by a fighter jet over Utah.

North American Aerospace Defense Command fighter pilots sent to investigate the balloon determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security.

There has been heightened interest in reports of balloon overflights after the military identified and eventually shot down a Chinese spy balloon that crossed much of the country last year.

Officials say the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and poses no threat to aviation or the U.S.

WATCH LESTER HOLT SPEAKS WITH NORAD ABOUT CHINESE SPY BALLOON

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.