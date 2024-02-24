Watch Now
Small, nonthreatening balloon intercepted over Utah by NORAD

A Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from Buckley Space Force Base, June 12, 2021, to participate in Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-1. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Artic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
Posted at 8:55 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 22:55:05-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States has been intercepted by a fighter jet over Utah.

North American Aerospace Defense Command fighter pilots sent to investigate the balloon determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security.

There has been heightened interest in reports of balloon overflights after the military identified and eventually shot down a Chinese spy balloon that crossed much of the country last year.

Officials say the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and poses no threat to aviation or the U.S.

