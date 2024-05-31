Small group protests the Vice President's appearance at Air Force Academy graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A small group protested Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance outside of the south gate of the Air Force Academy Thursday morning.

The group is with the Colorado Springs People's Coalition, and they are criticizing the Biden Administration's support of Israel.

Some of their signs at the protest read "Do not come Kamala" and "Freedom for Palestine." The group is calling on Vice President Harris and the Biden Administration to stop sending aid to Israel.

They also want the United States to help open up lines of communication for an end to the war in Gaza and the establishment of a free Palestine.

The Colorado Springs People's Coalition has previously rallied in support of Palestine throughout the city, including a rally held on New Year's Day.

"What she (Vice President Harris) needs to do is pressure Israel for a permanent cease fire and a cease of hostilities in Rafah," said Hannah Lawless with UCCS Students for Justice in Palestine. "A cease to the genocide in Gaza, stop aide to Israel is the main thing."

Israel's National Security Advisor said this week that the war in Gaza is likely to last through the end of the year.

