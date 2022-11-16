Small grass fire burns at S. Union and Martin Luther King Bypass Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on South Union at the Martin Luther King Bypass around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The fire was visible from a local traffic camera in the area and firefighters are at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire at this time or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.

____

