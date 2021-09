COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Fort Carson reported that there is a small fire burning in their area.

The fire is currently 10 acres.

According to Fort Carson's Public Information Officer, the fire is downrange and nothing is threatened.

Crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

