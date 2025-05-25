Small fire broke out at the Turkey Track Shooting Area on Saturday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday afternoon, fire crews, engines, and helicopters were sent to a 3-acre fire 2 miles southeast of Westcreek in Teller County.

As the crews were handling the fire, it began raining, "resulting in minimal fire activity and progression."

The fire was fully contained by 5:15 p.m. on Saturday and didn't grow larger than three acres.

There is still an ongoing investigation into how the fire started.

United States Forest Service

This fire comes after the 128-acre Turkey Track Fire broke out at the shooting area in mid-April.

That fire was believed to have been started by target shooting during Red Flag Warnings.

According to the United States Forest Service (USFS), the Turkey Track Shooting Area "historically has about five to 10 fires a year due to the target shooting that takes place there."





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.