Small businesses preparing for Thanksgiving crowds

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the last 14 years, Emile and Reed Fair have owned and operated 45 Degrees in Old Colorado City, an art gallery and custom framing shop representing 30 local artists.

"It's really a lifetime of experience to get this final product," Emily Reed told me in front of some of the artwork. "It's such a wonderful kickoff to the holiday season."

They say this time of year is a great time for business, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday just around the corner. The Small Business Development Center in Colorado Springs says many small businesses in the area rely on the extra income that's generated from these holidays.

"The rising tide raises all ships, our community is very much like that," said Executive Director Brandon Eldridge. "I would say that a lot of local merchants have E-Commerce stores nowadays, and when you look at what's happening this time of year, a lot of stores have really great specials."

They're encouraging the community to shop locally since 70 cents of every dollar spent at a local small business stays in our economy. Small businesses also account for hiring around 50% of the local workforce.

Small Business Day is Saturday, and several locations across Colorado Springs will have their doors open for the community to support them.

