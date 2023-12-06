Small businesses impacted by downtown fire, here's how to help

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs is asking the community to help out some small businesses impacted by a fire earlier this week at the Majestic building.

They're encouraging the community to buy gift cards to help local shop owners who cannot be open during the busy holiday season.

The holiday shopping season is huge for small businesses, and the Downtown Partnership estimates as much as one-third of all sales for the year happen between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The stores, of course, are closed right now, but you can still purchase those gift cards by visiting the Downtown Partnership's Website.

