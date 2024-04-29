Small Business Week In Colorado Springs This Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The 2024 Small Business Week in Colorado Springs is here! The week-long event is presented by U.S. Bank, and co-hosted by Better Business Bureau® of Southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. Together they host a week of events celebrating our small business community which is scheduled to run from Monday April 29 through Friday May 3.

The A.I.-themed week with the Small Business BASH at Boot Barn Hall has several events, with a series of virtual workshops, a marketing event, and a listening tour hosted online. Each workshop features business leaders and industry experts which they say have been “tailored to address the questions small business owners, employees, and residents in the Pikes Peak Region are asking.”

I spoke with business owners in Old Colorado City. They all said they think the week-long event is a great idea. Terry Sharpton with Santa Fe Springs tells me “Small business week is a big thing so you know we encourage all the people to come out and shop all the local small business stores. It’s just important that people get out and participate in these stores, it’s more personalized, it’s not like going to a Walmart or a bigger chain.”

Also, from a press release, organizers tell us about the importance of this week. “We are excited to celebrate the annual Pikes Peak Region Small Business Week,” said Brandon Eldridge, Executive Director for Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. “Small Business Week is a time to recognize the resilience, innovation, and economic power of the small businesses in our community. Small businesses are the driving force of our economy and the influencers of our culture. This is our time to honor their contributions to our region.”

Take a look at what is planned for the week:

Monday, April 29th – Small Business BASH & Awards Ceremony:

Cost: Tickets: $25

Time: 4:00 PM-7:00 PM

Location: Boot Barn Hall at 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Description: Come and join us at Boot Barn Hall for an unforgettable experience celebrating the accomplishments of small businesses in the community. This epic celebration offers an exciting opportunity to enjoy an awards ceremony, food, drinks, and live entertainment from the Jason Larson Band. This event is the perfect chance for local businesses to network, make valuable connections, and showcase their achievements in a fun-filled atmosphere. Sign up now and join us for an amazing evening of celebration, networking, and entertainment!

At the BASH, we will we honor the finalists in the following Small Business Awards categories:

Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year

● Phillip Bragg - 1350 Distilling LLC

● John Kramer - Bright Dentistry

● Korky Von Kessel & Partners - iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

● Behr and Behr of the Platinum Group Realtors - Renee Behr

● Pasley Commercial Interiors - Robin Pasley

● Sign Shop Illuminated LLC - Louis DeSantis

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

● Tiffany Cox - Tiffany Cox Design

● Jackie Lujan - The Lighthouse Early Care and Education

● Dr. Janasia Rapp - Pawfection of Helping Hands Mobile Veterinary Acupuncture & Wellness Services

Small Business Champion of the Year

● Cory Arcarese - CArc Enterprises Business Consulting

● Zachary Barker - Startup Support Center

● Travis Bockenstedt - Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care

Small Business Person of the Year

● Sevan Stryker - Bob Penkhus Motor Company

● Lenie De Castro - De Castro Consolidated/Huntington Learning Center

● Sharon Wolff - Hunter - Wolff Gallery

The Small Business BASH tickets are $25 or the whole week is $80.

Tuesday, April 30th: Virtual Workshops Cost: $0

Time: Beginning at 9:00 AM

Location: Online Webinars

Sponsor: Colorado Enterprise Fund, Comcast RISE, Exponential Impact, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, UCCS College of Business

Format: Virtual Panel

Description: Join us as we roll out the Small Business Week App which will feature virtual sessions and resources for Small Businesses in the Pike Peak region. Our sessions cover every aspect of growth with practical advice and real-world examples. This workshop equips you with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to invest in your business's success.

This virtual session will include guest speakers and subject matter experts on the following topics:



Generative AI



Digital Marketing Strategies for 2024



E-commerce Optimization



Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace



Sustainability and Green Business Practices



Remote Work and Hybrid Teams Management



Cybersecurity for Small Businesses



Financial Management and Access to Capital



Emerging Technologies



Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace



Customer Experience and Loyalty



Supply Chain Management



The Importance of Trust in Business



Leveraging Online Reviews



HR Basics, 5 Things your Small Business needs to know

Wednesday, May 1: Marketing PanelCost: $25

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMSponsor: Colorado Enterprise Fund, Comcast RISE, Exponential Impact, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, UCCS College of Business

Description: Join us for an enlightening experience at our upcoming Marketing Panel event! Our expert panelists come with years of industry experience, cutting-edge insights, and are ready to educate and inspire. Whether you’re a seasoned marketer or just starting out, this event offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, ask burning questions, and connect with like-minded professionals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are at the forefront of revolutionizing business and marketing strategies, offering unparalleled opportunities for personalization, automation, predictive analytics, and enhanced customer engagement through chatbots, image, and speech recognition, as well as innovative content creation. These technological advancements not only enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness but also foster a deeper understanding of customer needs, driving significant growth and profitability for businesses. As we anticipate further advancements in AI technologies, their integral role in shaping future business and marketing strategies is undeniable.

We invite you to explore the evolving landscape of marketing at our forthcoming discussion, focusing on the emerging trends poised to redefine the industry in 2024 and beyond. This session will delve into the transformative impact of AI and ML on marketing, highlighting the use of AI-powered tools for sophisticated customer data analysis, content personalization, and the streamlining of tasks such as email campaigns through automation.

Moreover, the ascent of voice search, powered by voice-activated assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, necessitates a strategic overhaul to optimize content for voice queries and to innovate engagement methods via these devices. Video marketing, with its proven effectiveness in capturing consumer interest swiftly, calls for the creation of concise, compelling videos tailored for platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Additionally, the burgeoning domains of Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) offer marketers unprecedented avenues to craft immersive brand experiences, ranging from virtual try-ons in fashion to virtual showroom tours in furniture retailing. Amidst the enduring relevance of social media as a pivotal engagement channel, rising privacy concerns demand a renewed focus on transparency and trust-building in data utilization practices.

As we look towards 2025, these emerging trends underscore the dynamic evolution of the marketing sector, emphasizing the importance of agility and forward-thinking in leveraging new technologies for sustained success.

Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your marketing game and network with the best in the business.

Thursday, May 2nd: Small Business Listening Tour Cost: $25

Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Location: Bluestaq

Description: Administrative officials with the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County will join Small Business Week with a Listening Tour set to empower the voices of our small business community through engaging and open discussions. As part of a strong ecosystem of entrepreneurial support, our local government cares about the state of small business, believing that real progress is rooted in the thoughts, concerns, and ideas of Colorado Springs’ business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Small Business Listening Tour offers a unique platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, and employees to share their experiences and contribute to shaping the city’s future. Whether it’s discussing local issues, or proposing new initiatives, your participation is invaluable. Join us in this pivotal journey towards a more inclusive, understanding, and collaborative community.

Let your voice be heard because together, we can build a community that reflects our shared vision and values!

Friday, May 3rd: Networking with Meet & Greet of the Weeks Panelists & Speakers Cost: $25

Time: 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM

Location: LuLu’s Downtown

Sponsor Intro: GE JOHNSON, Colorado Enterprise Fund

Description: Don’t miss the grand finale of Small Business Week! Join us for an unforgettable opportunity to mingle with a week’s worth of esteemed panelists, captivating speakers, and like-minded attendees. As we close out this week, seize the chance to connect with industry leaders and foster new relationships.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a fresh face in the Pikes Peak region, this event offers the perfect platform to expand your network and find inspiration!

___

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.