Small Business Week aims to help local businesses rebound from the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is the 9th annual small business week in the Pikes Peak area and those at the BBB are thrilled to be able to continue this special week to recognize and help small businesses.

Small business week kicked off on Monday and will continue to carry on through Saturday. Throughout this week, the event has held virtual workshops to help businesses.

Today, the week will showcase the Small Business Awards Celebration. The celebration will announce the winners of five awards including, Small Business Person of the Year, Small Business Champion of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Family-Owned Business of the Year and Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year. Those at the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado say it’s important to support local businesses.

“They are the backbone of what keeps our economy going, so they employ the biggest portion of our citizens and really give back. It's great to eat at local restaurants, shop at local businesses, it’s just important to support in however we can, our local businesses,” Paul Myers-Bennett, VP Marketing, and Events, BBB Southern Colorado.

“We’re honored to bring small business week back as our first in-person event series this year. Especially after the pandemic, we’re excited to celebrate small businesses and help them develop strategies that will help them to rebound from COVID-19.”

This week’s events will wrap on Saturday with a Beard, Bonnets, and Brews Festival. The festival will have live music, over 30 different beverage tastings from local breweries and distilleries, and games that date back to the 1800s.

But perhaps the most important thing about the event is its ability to bring these local businesses together.

