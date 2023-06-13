Small business supporting Nuggets in the simplest of ways: their chips

DENVER — During this Nuggets playoff run, Denver is showing its support for the team in a variety of ways. From billboards, to the flag hanging on the Denver Fire Station near Ball Arena, to restaurant and movie theater marquis. But sometimes, it’s best to keep it simple.

“We make tortillas, we make pastries, salsa. Kinda your typical little Mexican store,” Alexia Luna of Pochitos Tortilla Factory said.

Pochitos in Sunnyside has been doing a few things really well for the last 26 years.

“Everything is by hand, no preservatives, nothing,” Luna said. “From scratch, literally.”

So when the Nuggets made the NBA Finals, the Luna family wanted to find a way to get behind the hometown team.

“We just thought of this fun, creative way to kinda support the Nuggets since it's such a big thing for the whole city,” she said.

The small store decided to keep it simple. They mixed their homemade blue and yellow corn tortilla chips.

“The masa was made this morning, processed, cut, and fried,” Luna explained as she stocked the shelves with new bags.

She says the reaction so far has been a big win.

“People have been loving them, like ‘for my watch parties,’” she said.

A small business, doing their small part, supporting the team by doing what they do best.

“Go Nuggets, go Pochitos,” Luna said with a laugh.

The ‘Nuggets chips’ and other handmade favorites are available at the Pochitos store in Sunnyside, and served at Denver Beer Co. downtown.