Small Business Saturday deemed a success in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — We're checking in on a few local businesses after Small Business Saturday. The overall consensus in Downtown Colorado Springs was Small Business Saturday was a success.

Many people took advantage of the free parking over the weekend to visit the local shops Downtown. Many of those small businesses rely on the revenue created during the holiday season to keep things running.

James Ciletti, the Owner of Hooked on Books says this time of year is vital for his business.

"The holiday shopping season is very important to us," said Ciletti. "For many, it's the first time they come to our store Hooked on Books, and so it reunites them with books, and then we get a repeat performance or repeat customer sale from those people later on during the year."

Ciletti says the store saw a 20% increase in sales on Small Business Saturday.

