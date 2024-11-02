Small Business Conference helps veterans network and receive resources

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans has the chance to network and receive resources for their small businesses Friday. The 17th annual Veterans Small Business Conference was hosted by the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.

It was held at the Great Wolf Lodge on the north side of Colorado Springs. There were workshops for veterans to help them start or grow their businesses.

They had the chance to ask questions about many topics, including the following:



licensing

patents

management training

"We cover a lot of different topics of business..." said Brandon Elridge, Executive Director at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. "We help with certification and trademarks and patents. We help with minority business operations and veterans business operations. It really does not matter if you have a need for your business plan; we are here to support your processes."

The Small Business Administration says that veteran-owned small businesses in Colorado contribute $23 billion to the state economy and employ more than 96,000 people.

