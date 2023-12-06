Slowest holiday season yet for long-time restaurant, endures major budget cuts

COLORADO SPRINGS — An empty restaurant is not so uncommon this time of year. But for Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, this may be the slowest holiday season in its 26 years of business.

Owner, Jake Topakas, said high prices are keeping more people from dining out. Those who still do, share food to keep their bills lower.

To save money elsewhere, Topakas said the restaurant is making some major budget cuts this year.

He had to lay off nearly half of their staff and reduce shifts for those who remain.

"Because we didn't have the hours for them and it's a bummer, you know, we don't like to do that," said Topakas.

Even remove items from the menu.

"Because it's so hard to keep so much inventory in here because the prices are getting so high," said Topakas.

One server, Reuben Levin, said he saves money from the summer for the slow season, but wasn't expecting this.

"I lost a shift or two just 'cause we had to cut down the staff a little bit and stuff so, due to the economy, things are just a little slower than usual," said Levin.

Topakas said sales cut in half in the winter compared to in the summer.

Levin said the slow business is affecting his own spending this holiday season. "The family decided we're going to go a little lighter this Christmas, my brother tends to go extravagant, I told him, 'I'm not matching you this year.'"

Topakas said they are taking all their advertising to social media to reach more people this year, something they've never had to do before.

