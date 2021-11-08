Sleepy Turtle Coffee Company's Story

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the owner of Sleepy Turtle Coffee Co., Kristi Logan, serving others has always been part of her story.

Kristi says she leads with faith, and she really wants to help the community.

So, when she first moved here from Florida, she decided to get involved with a company that truly inspired her, her brother’s company, True North Chiropractic up off of Northgate.

"When I moved here about three years ago, I helped with that and just seeing people transition from being in pain for 20 plus years and then coming out of that and being able to find their “true north.” So, whatever that looks like, whether it's playing with your kids or grandkids or being able to finally do something like we had one guy hike to Pikes Peak,” said Kristi.

Kristi said she came up with the name of her business at age 10, and she always wanted to be a local barista and business owner.

“I just didn't know what that looked like or when it looked like I knew that Colorado was going to be my resting place. I was born here and then my brother and I moved to Florida when we were really young, so I had always had this dream in the back of my head,” said Kristi.

Kristi says her brother decided to help her open up her own coffee business after Kristi decided to join forces with North Chiropractic. For Kristi, seeing people heal after years of pain inspired her to open up her own business after years of considering it.

Kristi says coffee isn’t just a beverage. When people sit down at a table to enjoy a warm or cold brew, they talk about life events, share stories, and truly connect.

The Sleepy Turtle Coffee Co. uses all organic and local, natural ingredients. For Kristi, making sure her customers are consuming a top product is important. For more information on how you can find a cup of Sleepy Turtle Coffee Co., visit here.

