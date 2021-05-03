Watch
Slash pile burning to be visible from Monument Fire Center today

US Forest Service
Slash pile burning
Posted at 10:07 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:07:11-04

EL PASO COUNTY — Fire crews are out burning slash piles that will be highly visible in and around Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County on Monday.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District will be burning piles at the Monument Fire Center, just three miles north of Monument.

Smoke from the fires will be visible from Monument, Palmer Lake, the US Air Force Academy and along the I-25 corridor.

This is a continuation of burning from the past few weeks, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which conducts these burns every winter and spring.
