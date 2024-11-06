Skyview Middle School named 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

PUEBLO — The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Skyview Middle School as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

This award honors the school's exceptional academic performance and efforts to try and close achievement gaps among student groups.

Skyview Middle School is one of four schools in Colorado to receive this prestigious award this year. This is the first time a Pueblo school has been recognized since 2017.

Skyview Middle School will host a community celebration for this award on Thursday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in their gymnasium.

