Skyspace underway in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — A new art installation, tucked into the side of a mountain in Green Mountain Falls, is underway!

Colorado's first ever skyspace!

Artist, James Turrell, has constructed close to 100 skyspaces around the globe.

Those who visit will be able to experience a new way of perception to light when entering the chamber bathed in LED lighting.

"It changes your perception of what the sky is, where it is located, and what color it is. It really is a living, breathing, art piece that is a marriage of nature, the sky, and the cosmos," said Scott Levy, Green Box.

Levy says it is their hope to have the project completed by the end of this year.

The skyspace will be located on Red Butte, overlooking the town's lake.

