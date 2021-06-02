Skunk in Pueblo tests positive for rabies

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed a skunk was positive for rabies.

The department said the skunk was from the Avondale area in Pueblo County. The skunk was sluggish and active during daylight hours and bit a pet dog. It was sent to a lab for testing and it was confirmed the skunk was positive for rabies.

“Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal. Rabies can also be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into a cut or break in the skin or through the eyes, nose, or mouth,” Vicki Carlton, Program Manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said.

To protect pets from rabies it is important to vaccinate pets through a licensed veterinarian.

Contact the United States Department of Agriculture (719) 355-9629 for collection and notify the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 583-4307 to report an incident with a wild animal.

To avoid exposure to rabies:

Never touch a wild animal.

If you are bitten by a wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water and then contact both your physician and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind that vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.

If your pet has been exposed to wildlife contact your veterinarian and report the incident to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Protect your dog from wildlife by walking your dog on a leash.

For additional information about rabies visit pueblohealth.org.