Ski resorts open for winter season following major snowfalls

COLORADO — Ski resorts around Colorado are opening after the intense winter storm that swept through the state this past week.

Wolf Creek was the first to open this season, on Tuesday, October 22. A-Basin (Arapahoe Basin) and Keystone Basin opened their ski resorts on Saturday, November 2.

Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Loveland will open this weekend, starting Friday, November 8.

Below is a tentative list of opening dates from ski resorts throughout Colorado:

November

Copper Mountain - Nov. 8

Breckenridge Ski Resort - Nov. 8

Loveland Ski Resort - Nov. 9

Vail Ski Resort - Nov. 15

Eldora - Nov. 15

Purgatory Resort - Nov. 16

Powderhorn Mountain Resort Nov. 22

Steamboat Resort - Nov. 23

Crested Butte Ski Resort - Nov. 27

Beaver Creek Resort - Nov. 27

Telluride - Nov. 28

Aspen Mountain - Nov. 28

Snowmass - Nov. 28

Echo Mountain - Nov. 29

Monarch Mountain - Sometime Shortly After Thanksgiving

Howelson Hill Ski Area - Nov. 30

December

Granby Ranch - Early Dec.

Ski Cooper - Dec. 11

Sunlight Mountain Resort - Dec. 13

Aspen Highlands - Dec. 14

Buttermilk Ski Resort - Dec 14

Silverton Mountain - Dec. 28



TBD

Winter Park Resort





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.