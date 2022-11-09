Watch Now
Skate in the Park returns to Acacia Park on Friday

Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 09, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Ice skating in Acacia Park is returning on Friday! Skate in the Park will open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Skate in the Park will stay open until Jan. 31.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Nov. 18. along with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony is free to attend and the big man himself, Santa, will be there.

The program begins at 4 p.m. and U.S. Figure Skating athletes will perform.

Admission to Skate in the Park is $10 a person and includes skates. Children under the age of four are free with a paid adult.

Military service members and first responders will receive a $1 discount all season when they show a valid ID.

A complete list of activities, hours and special events, can be found online.
