Skate in the Park returns to Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Skate in the Park is returning to Acacia Park for the 2023-2024 season.

This year's event comes thanks to Academy Bank and will be open Friday, Nov. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The monthly ice rink schedule can be found on the Downtown Colorado Springs website. A list of the rink's special events can be found on that same website.

The grand opening of Skate in the Park will happen on Friday, Nov 10, and will feature a live remote with 106.3FM radio and prize giveaways. Prizes include a Downtown gift basket valuing $250, tickets to Mariah Carey, Switchbacks merchandise, and Downtown gift bags and gift cards.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children five and up. Ticket prices also include skate rentals.

Children four and under skate for free with a paying adult.

First responders and members of the Military get $1 off.

Tickets can only be purchased at the rink, at the time of the skate session. Credit cards are preferred.

