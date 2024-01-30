Six people, several pets displaced after fire breaks out at Parker home

PARKER, Colo. — Six people, including two children, and several pets are displaced after a fire broke out at a Parker home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 17000 block of Snowberry Way, according to a social media post by South Metro Fire Rescue.

Update: Fire Investigators determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. 4 adults, 2 children and several pets including 2 dogs, lizard, a snake and several fish have been displaced. No further updates on this incident. pic.twitter.com/3roOvp3yvp — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 30, 2024

No injuries have been reported. Four adults and two children are displaced, along with several pets, including two dogs, a lizard, a snake and several fish, according to SMFR. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is assisting the family.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

SMFR said a second house sustained minor damage from the radiant heat.