Six people, several pets displaced after fire breaks out at Parker home

Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 12:28:35-05

PARKER, Colo. — Six people, including two children, and several pets are displaced after a fire broke out at a Parker home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 17000 block of Snowberry Way, according to a social media post by South Metro Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported. Four adults and two children are displaced, along with several pets, including two dogs, a lizard, a snake and several fish, according to SMFR. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is assisting the family.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

SMFR said a second house sustained minor damage from the radiant heat.

