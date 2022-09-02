Single-vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 72-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Monday near Brady Road and Payton Circle.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a white Subaru Outback veered off the west edge of Payton Circle and struck two trees, catching on fire.

Residents in the area responded by removing the man from the vehicle prior to it becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The male driver was later identified as 72-year-old Colorado Springs resident, Esad Heldic, who was treated by members of CSFD and AMR before being transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This is the 33rd fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs according to CSPD. There were 35 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs at this same time last year.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.