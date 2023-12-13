Single mom facing over $50,000 in damages from sewage backup, city and insurance deny fault

COLORADO SPRINGS — A single mom with three children said her family has been forced out of their home after a sewage backup destroyed their house in Colorado Springs.

Diana Ramser said her family returned home after traveling Thanksgiving weekend to sewage in their basement. She said the sludge was up to her knees in some areas.

She said her insurance company paid for her family and their two dogs to stay at a hotel for a few nights, but ultimately denied her claim for damages citing no coverage for reverse flow in her policy. The insurance company said its investigation found the water damage, which also affected a few neighboring homes, to be from the city's service line.

“My insurance had said it was the city’s fault because there was a grease ball build-up in the main drain," said Ramser.

The City of Colorado Springs Risk Management Division also denied Ramser's claim. According to a settlement agreement statement, the city offered to pay her $12,500 in damages. Ramser said the damage repair estimates she received are around $50,000, which she said doesn't include the cost of a new furnace, water heater, and HVAC cleaning.

"It has affected downstairs and because of that moisture, it has gone upstairs. That horrendous smell is everywhere," she said. "We've had to live from the back of our vehicle. I even had to go and take showers at work. My bills are piling up, too, and I have to work full time in order to keep going to pay my bills.”

Ramser brought her concerns to City Council during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting. City Council President Randy Helms responded to her situation, saying he didn't want Ramser to walk away "without knowing that we will work with you on this."

David Hinkle, an attorney with Springs Law Group, said it is not uncommon for homeowners insurance policies to not include coverage for sewage backups. He said, however, that the coverage can be added to most policies.

The City's Claims Department said it had no comment about Ramser's situation. A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities said they are "empathetic to Ms. Ramser's situation and are working to help resolve it."

Ramser said she received a call from a top executive at Colorado Springs Utilities on Tuesday night saying that Utilities wants to help cover the costs, but did not specify an amount.

News5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates if a settlement is reached.

