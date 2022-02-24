Single-digit temperatures don't slow down Springs firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lieutenant Lindsay Boone and his fellow firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department do not have a "Work from Home" option when inclemet weather comes.

"We have the cold weather now, we get heavy rains and flooding in the summer, tornadoes even," said Boone.

Boone recalls instances in the past, fighting some of Colorado Springs' most dangerous fires in single-digit temperature.

"The one that comes to my mind instantly is, I started in 2006 so we had the castl west fire. That night in January it was I think 5 degrees."

When snow hits like it did on Tuesday and Wednesday, Boone says they notice more calls involving electrical problems like space heaters tipping over and sparking fire.

While moisture from snow is a good thing for Colorado, Boone says it is not particularly helpful for the fires they fight on a regular basis,

"We're mainly a structure fire department, so we get fires inside of homes and building... So the weather doesn't really change that much because people's houses aren't wet obviously, so we're still going into buildings to put fires out."

Even when called into work in snowy conditions, Boone says he and the other firefighters make the most of it.

"A lot of times we'll cook a nice hardy meal, we always have coffee going."

-

_____

