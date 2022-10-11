Silver Key Services hosting its 'Bountiful Bags' Thanksgiving food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — It might not feel like the holiday season yet, but many non-profits are already beginning their donation drives for the holiday season.

Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs is preparing for its annual "Bountiful bags" food drive. Running from October 1st through November 1st the drive will assist Silver Key in providing seniors in need with a Thanksgiving meal.

They say they will need as many donations as they can get this year. While most of their food comes from food pantries. Supply chain issues are putting a cramp in the delivery of some of the staples for a thanksgiving meal.

"Monetary donations are great, 'cause we can also go out to the market and purchase the items, but again, we really need all the different things that we're looking for. So this would be the cranberry sauce, the yams, the mashed potatoes, green beans, all the things that you would think about for a complete thanksgiving meal."

Below is a list of the items that Silver Key is asking people to donate.

Their goal is to provide meals to thirteen hundred seniors this Thanksgiving. If you want to donate to Silver Key, you can drop off food items at several locations around Colorado Springs.

Each month Silver Key Services helps around 2000 seniors in the Colorado Springs community.

If you would like to make a monetary donation you can do so here.

LOCATIONS

Drop off your non-perishable food items between October 1 and November 1 at the following locations:

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.