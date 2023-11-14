Silver Key Senior Services is collecting food for 'Bountiful Pantry'

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the season of giving, and for years, Silver Key Senior Services would collect bags filled with Thanksgiving food items for their seniors. But what was once called “Bountiful Bags” is no longer. Instead, Silver Key Senior Services is collecting food for its “Bountiful Pantry.”

Silver Key Senior Services wants to make sure their seniors are fed all year round, not just during the holidays. This comes at a time when food insecurity issues are impacting seniors at an alarming level. According to the Administration of Community Living, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 50 percent of seniors are malnourished. Offering an all-year-round food pantry at Silver Key Senior Services aims to help. Collecting a variety of food items helps to prevent food waste.

“We were learning that there was some waste from those bags because we were telling them “Here’s some yams and green beans at Thanksgiving” and we had some clients that they don’t like yams, or they don’t want the green beans and there’s some food waste there,” said Jaime McMullen Garcia, chief development officer at Silver Key Senior Services.

The food pantry is collecting the following items:



Peanut Butter

Macaroni & Cheese

Canned Tuna & Chicken

Cereal

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Pork & Beans

Pasta & Sauce

Boxed Meals

Rice

Pancake Mix

Cooking Spray

Pet Food

You can drop off donations at Silver Key Senior Services from Mon. through Friday 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. You can also drop off donations at the Safeway on 1425 S Murray Blvd. from now through Dec.

This time of the year can be especially difficult for seniors. If you are a senior who needs food assistance, they encourage you to come in and get help.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.