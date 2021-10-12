COLORADO SPRINGS — For the fourth year in a row, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is partnering with Silver Key Senior Services to create care packages for seniors this Halloween season.

More than one hundred healthcare and nursing students prepared 200 gift bags. Each bag was decorated and contained treats and uplifting messages for its recipient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, seniors have been greatly affected, with social isolation impacting many of them.

Silver Key says the care packages help to provide hope and positivity and brings the younger and older generations closer together.

"It's really a bright and uplifting way to stay engaged at every age so that the connection between the GPS course finding your way in healthcare and silver key is just a beautiful blend of those two generations and one supporting the other in the world of healthcare," said Silver Key Chief Strategy Officer Derek Wilson.

Silver Key is also preparing for their bountiful bags campaign for the Thanksgiving holiday and are currently accepting donations.

For more information, visit their website.

