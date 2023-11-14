PUEBLO, CO — There is a significant police presence at the Pueblo Mall on Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving a vehicle and a man who was allegedly threatening to shoot the mall, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

POSSIBLE BOMB THREAT IN PUEBLO: @PuebloPolice1 is checking a threat of an explosive at Pueblo Mall. It started as a man threatening to shoot the mall, but threw firecrackers. He left mall, ran his car into the food court, he was arrested, he said he had explosives in car. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Yz8jePu8on — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) November 14, 2023

According to our crew at the scene, the Pueblo Bomb Squad is near the mall searching for a possible threat. The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed with News5 that they responded to the mall after reports of an accident.

According to police, they are searching for possible explosives at the mall. They say this incident started when they attempted to stop the man, but he drove his vehicle into the food court doors of the mall. After police arrested the man, he told them that he had a bomb in his vehicle, prompting the bomb squad's response.

At this time, there is no confirmation on whether or not a bomb was found in the vehicle.

A video from user ritizin20 on TikTok appears to show the moment a vehicle was followed by police, and the vehicle ran through the food court entrance of the mall. As of right now, there are no reported injuries from this incident.

@ritzin20

I was literally sitting in that section and had to jump over the wall to get out the way.. ♬ original sound - Rita

Police say the man has been arrested after they responded to the scene around 2:07 p.m. Officers were on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched.

The Pueblo Mall released the following statement regarding the incident:

The Pueblo Mall security team followed protocol and we are grateful for the quick action taken by the Pueblo Police Department. Our shopping center has a long history in the community, and we take the safety and security of our shoppers, retailers, and employees seriously. We have a well-trained security staff that works closely with our local police department, and the shopping center has many security measures in place that are designed to enhance the safety of all our guests. Pueblo Mall is working in full cooperation with the authorities as they conduct their investigation, and we ask that you please direct any further questions to Sergeant Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

- Leah Valentino, General Manager

News 5 has reached out to the Pueblo Police Department but is waiting to hear more about this incident. A crew is at the scene and will be bringing you updates on News 5 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.