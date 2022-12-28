Significant police presence at St. Francis Hospital, no threat to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a significant police presence at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs.

According to the department, there is no threat to the community, hospital staff or patrons.

The hospital was on lockdown status but it has since been lifted.

Police are continuing to investigate but reiterate that there is no threat.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

