'Significant impact to our fleet', Fort Carson aircraft damaged in Thursday evening storms

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson says that significant storms have damaged a variety of aircraft belonging to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

According to the Mountain Post, around 8 p.m. Thursday a significant weather event occurred at Butts Army Heliport causing damage to multiple aircraft.

In a statement to the media Fort Carson said the following:

At approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 1, a significant weather event occurred at Butts Army Heliport. Initial reports indicate the event caused damage to multiple aircraft belonging to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.



“This weather event had a significant impact to our fleet. I am grateful there were no injuries,” said Col. Nicholas Ploetz, commander, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our Soldiers are resilient and will do what is necessary to recover our equipment and continue to perform our mission.”



A variety of aircraft are damaged to include Apaches, Chinooks, and Black Hawks. Facilities on the heliport have minor damage. Currently, there are no environmental impacts reported.



There will be a thorough investigation to assess the damage.



We appreciate your patience as we work to gain a better understanding about the impact of this incident.







According to the Army's website, the Butts Army Heliport's primary mission is to assist in training operations at Fort Carson for all aircraft stationed at the base.

Fort Carson did not elaborate on how many aircraft were impacted or the cost of the damages.

News5 will continue to bring you the latest on the damage as we receive the information.

