Significant fire burning in Pueblo near I-25 and 29th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. — A significant fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a structure near 29th Street and I-25. According to our crew at the scene, the fire is in what is an abandoned restaurant.

The Pueblo Fire Department says they had to fight a fire at 3:30 a.m. in the same location.

FIRE BURNING OLD RESTAURANT IN PUEBLO: @PFDPIO is battling a building fire near 29th Street and I-25. This is an abandoned restaurant. We are working to figure out the cause of the fire. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/sj3mIUrWM7 — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) February 15, 2024

Expect traffic in the area of I-25 and 29th Street as crews work in the area.

At this time it is unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured.

Pueblo Fire Department are investigating if there is a connection between the two fires.

