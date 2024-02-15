Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Significant fire burning in Pueblo near I-25 and 29th Street

A significant fire broke out Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a structure near 29th Street and I-25.
Pueblo Fire
Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 15:39:32-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — A significant fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a structure near 29th Street and I-25. According to our crew at the scene, the fire is in what is an abandoned restaurant.

The Pueblo Fire Department says they had to fight a fire at 3:30 a.m. in the same location.

Expect traffic in the area of I-25 and 29th Street as crews work in the area.

At this time it is unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured.

Pueblo Fire Department are investigating if there is a connection between the two fires.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App