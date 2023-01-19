Sign up students for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It's not too late to get students signed up for the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

Educators and schools have until January 31, 2023, to get elementary and middle school kids signed up for the 2022-2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Program.

The 95th Scripps National Spelling will be held from May 30th through June 1st in National Harbor, Maryland.

Below are the steps from enrollment to the day of the Bee.

Step 1: Educators enroll elementary and middle schools at spellingbee.com. Choose to participate with in-person, online and hybrid options. Enrollment is open from August 22, 2022, to January 31, 2023,* and costs $175 per school.

*Restrictions apply in some areas

Step 2: School Bee Coordinators access study materials and word lists through an online portal of resources and distribute these materials to other educators and students at their schools.

Step 3: Throughout the fall, educators administer classroom and school spelling bees using resources provided as part of spelling bee enrollment. Schools celebrate school champions who will head off to compete in the next round of their area's spelling bee program.

Step 4: School champions compete in regional qualifier and regional spelling bees sponsored by regional partners across the country.

Step 5: Regional champions study for the national competition and register for Bee Week, a week-long celebration of academic achievement filled with events and special programming.

Step 6: In May, spellers arrive in the Washington, D.C., area to take part in the Bee Week experience, and a national Champion is declared during a nationally televised live broadcast.

To sign up or learn more, just head to spelling-bee-dot-com.

____

